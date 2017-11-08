70 Travelwise schools earn gold awards

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 14:56

95 Auckland schools accepted Travelwise awards today at Auckland Transport’s annual Travelwise celebration.

179 schools across the region have qualified for a Travelwise award this year.

Of those that attended today’s celebration, 50 were awarded gold for their work to encourage active transport to school and work with their local communities to reduce congestion.

"The Travelwise celebration event rewards student leaders, lead teachers and school management for all the work they do in their schools during the year to promote road safety and sustainable transport," says Kathryn King, Manager Walking, Cycling and Road Safety.

"All of the schools involved should be very proud of their achievements and their great work in making active transport journeys to school safer."

Councillor Cathy Casey, Chair of the Community Development and Safety Committee, presented the awards at the celebration.

"It is so encouraging to see our young people and their families leaving their cars at home to walk or cycle to school.

"Every school that makes active transport a part of their school ethos has made a real commitment to not only their students, but also the wider community.

"As well as the health benefits, these schools are committed to reducing congestion in their neighbourhoods and making streets safe for all ages."

The Travelwise programme works with primary, intermediate and secondary schools to:

encourage and increase use of active travel modes and public transport.

provide safer facilities for all road users.

reduce congestion around schools.

With Travelwise, schools create individualised Safe School Travel Plans with visions and practical actions to create a safer and less congested environment outside the school.

Edendale Primary School earned a gold award for its Slow Down Around Schools campaign and working with students to promote a new zebra crossing to safely get to class.

Lead teacher Annaliese Van Dam says Travelwise is an important part of the school culture.

"We fully support the Travelwise programme through an amazing student group that work to promote road safety and active transport to their school community.

"The students have really earned their gold award today."

The celebration included 648 students from 95 of the participating schools.