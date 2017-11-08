Police investigate aggravated burglary of service station in Whanganui

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 15:26

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary of a service station on Anzac Parade, Whanganui.

Last night (Tuesday) at about 8.55pm, three offenders with their faces covered entered the shop and stole cash and cigarettes.

The trio left the shop and got into a dark coloured three-door Mazda hatchback driven by a fourth offender.

The vehicle accelerated away on Anzac Parade towards the City Bridge.

There was one staff member working at the service station at the time but fortunately, she was attending to duties on another part of the premises and was able to avoid any contact with the offenders.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglary or the Mazda arriving or leaving the service station.

"If you saw a dark-coloured hatch back hanging around the service station before the burglary or speeding away after, then we need to speak with you," says Detective Sergeant Philip Taylor of Whanganui CIB.

Anyone with information relating to this case can contact Detective Sergeant Taylor of the Whanganui Police in confidence on (06) 349 0600 or use Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.