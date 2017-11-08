Update on incident in Lowburn, Central Otago

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 15:40

People in the Lowburn area of Central Otago will continue to see a Police presence while a male is sought in relation to a family harm incident.

Police cordons are in place in the Lowburn and Mount Pisa area.

However, SH6 remains open.

As previously indicated, the individual we are seeking may be in possession of a firearm and is not to be approached.

Police do not believe he poses a direct risk to members of the public.

We do, however, ask people to exercise caution.

Local residents should secure their vehicles and stay at home if possible.

Police continue to seek sightings of a white Nissan Navara ute - registration KDA680.

Any information or sightings should be made to Police on 111.

We appreciate that the Police cordons will cause some disruption and we thank local people for their patience.

- Senior Sergeant Janelle Timmins