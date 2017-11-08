Official opening of Junior Road Safety Park in Palmerston North

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 15:51

The Victoria Esplanade is set to be a whole lot busier this summer after the opening of the Junior Road Safety Park on November 25.

The opening is a family-friendly event with a free sausage sizzle and cycling spot prizes up for grabs.

Miniature roads and intersections are equip with give way, stop signs and traffic lights providing young bike riders a safe but fun environment to learn road rules.

Located on the old caretaker’s property near the children’s playground off Fitzherbert Avenue, the Junior Road Safety Park is the perfect location for the little roading network and will be open for use during Victoria Esplanade opening hours.

Seating and shelter is also available alongside a bike station where tyres can be pumped up.

"Tash Collins and Allanah Radich first brought the idea to Council and have young ones of their own," says Jason Pilkington, PNCC Leisure Assets Planner. "Pascal St Community Trust have fundraised the bulk of the cost and have really got this project off the ground. It’s been a real community effort which is great to see,"

Pascal St Community Trust fundraised close to $250,000 and Palmerston North City Council provided $100,000 towards the project.

As part of the Manawatu River Framework implementation plan, Council is working on a series of cycling activities from Waitoetoe Park down to Riverside Drive.