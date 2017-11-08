Police conducting homicide investigation into Blockhouse Bay death

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 16:25

Police have commenced a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Blockhouse Bay on Saturday 4 November, 2017.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.10am last Saturday and the man received a fatal gunshot wound.

The man is known to Police and Police are speaking with a number of people who are helping with enquiries.

If anyone has information that could help our investigation, please contact the Avondale CIB on (09) 8205784.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police.