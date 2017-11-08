|
Motorists are advised of traffic back-up on State Highway 2 in Wellington, southbound, just before the Hutt Road.
Three vehicles have been involved in a crash, and one person was being seen by ambulance for minor injuries.
There is some traffic back-up as a result and motorists are advised to drive with care and patience.
