Five Lotto players win $200,000

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 20:58

It’s a marvellous night for a moondance for five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waihi, New Plymouth, Masteron, and Lower Hutt who have just won $200,000 each in Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihi in Waihi, Countdown Petone in Lower Hutt, Pak N Save Masterton in Masteron, and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and Taranaki.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with winners.

By playing Lotto you're helping make a difference to conservation in your own backyard. Lotto funding helps food rescue services, like Kaivolution, reduce edible food going to landfill, by rescuing it and redistributing it the community - so good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.