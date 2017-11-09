Education Minister wishes students well for exams

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 07:14

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has wished students well on the eve of NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship examinations.

"End of year examinations are the culmination of many months of study. I want to congratulate students for all their hard work so far and wish them the very best for their examinations."

More than 143,000 students will participate in this year’s examinations, which begin tomorrow with Scholarship Drama and continue until 1 December.

"This can be a stressful time for students, but parents and teachers will be doing everything they can to support students to do well in their examinations.

"Schools have been working hard throughout the year to prepare students and I thank them for their efforts."

The first big examination will be NCEA Level 1 English on Monday 13 November, which has more than 47,000 entries. Scholarship Latin has the fewest students, with just 22 to sit this examination on Wednesday 29 November.

A breakdown of the 2017 examination entries shows that there are a total of:

- 58,879 students entered at Level 1

- 54,181 students entered at Level 2

- 40,953 students entered at Level 3

- 8,066 students entered in New Zealand Scholarship.

A number of students are entered for examinations at more than one level.

"It is also great to see that more than 5,100 students are entered for digital examinations, which are available in English, Media Studies and Classical studies at NCEA Level 1, and for selected schools at NCEA Level 2."

A team of approximately 1,700 markers will mark all papers by Christmas, with NCEA results expected to be released online from mid-January.

The full examination timetable is on the NZQA website - http://www.nzqa.govt.nz/ncea/ncea-exams-and-portfolios/external/national-secondary-examinations-timetable/