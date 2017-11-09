Arrest following incident in Cromwell

|
Police have this morning arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to an incident in Lowburn, Cromwell yesterday.
He was located at a property in Cromwell just before 8am this morning and arrested without incident.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
