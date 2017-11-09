Trial of safety technology at New Plymouth railway crossings

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 08:47

New safety technology is going to be trialled at three New Plymouth railway pedestrian crossings along the Coastal Walkway.

"The sites will have a mix of audio warnings, LED footpath warnings or both audio and LEDs, and the users will be surveyed for their opinions on the technology’s usefulness," says NPDC Infrastructure Manager David Langford.

"To install the technology and enlarge the entry mazes to meet current standards, each crossing will be closed for a fortnight during construction. We apologise for the inconvenience and encourage the public to use the nearest alternative crossing during that time."

The sites are:

Tasman Towers crossing: closed for a fortnight from Monday 13 November (audio warning and footpath decal messages).Wind Wand crossing: from Monday 27 November (audio warning and LED illuminated pathway).Cutfield Road crossing: in mid-January (LED illuminated pathway and footpath decal messages).

KiwiRail will use the results of the trial for its planning of safe railway pedestrian crossings throughout New Zealand.The project is funded jointly by KiwiRail, NZTA and NPDC.

KiwiRail urges crossing users to look in both directions before crossing as trains are fast, can be quiet and can come from either direction and at any time