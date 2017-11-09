Police seek to identify body found at Whangarei Heads

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 09:46

Police are continuing to make enquiries following the discovery of a man’s body on the rocks at Whangarei Heads yesterday evening.

At this stage, police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death however we still have a number of enquiries to make.

We believe there is a possibility that the man was in the area fishing.

We are still seeking to identify him and are asking for anyone who may have any information to contact Whangarei Police Station on 09 430 4500.

We are also asking for anyone who was in the area yesterday and saw anything that may assist police to please let us know.