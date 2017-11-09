99th Commemoration of Armistice Day, Saturday 11 November

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 10:54

The National Commemoration of Armistice Day will be held in the Hall of Memories, Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Wellington at 11:00am on Saturday, 11 November.

"This is the 99th commemoration of the First World War armistice, or ceasefire, which ended four years of fighting," Karen Adair Acting Chief Executive ManatÅ« Taonga, Ministry for Culture and Heritage said.

"On the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month the guns fell silent. Throughout New Zealand bells were rung and parades were held to mark the occasion," Karen Adair said.

"Saturday’s commemoration includes a Guard of Honour for Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy, who will lay a wreath.

"The Minister of Defence Hon Ron Mark will represent the government. Wreaths will also be laid by members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of the New Zealand Defence Force and veterans.

"Visitors to the National War Memorial will also be able to see the tapestry recently presented to New Zealand by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"The tapestry, which depicts the Flanders battlefield, is Germany’s gift to Pukeahu to go alongside the memorials already provided by Australia, Turkey, the UK and Belgium," Karen Adair said.

Members of the public wishing to attend the 11.00am ceremony are asked to be seated by 10.45am as space is limited.

More information about New Zealand’s commemoration of Armistice Day is available at: www.nzhistory.net.nz

A new initiative to mark the Armistice has been launched by the Commonwealth War Grave Commission to mark its centenary. The Commission invites people to share their commemoration experience via the Hold the Torch High app.