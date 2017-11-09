Steve Hansen and Zoe Bell are saving the world from a biscuit apocalypse

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 11:08

Arnott’s Biscuits’ Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don’t Lose Your Biscuit hits the big screen today. Starring Steve Hansen, Head Coach of our national rugby team, alongside director and actor Zoë Bell, the short film is a comedic nod to the post-apocalyptic adventure genre.

Watch our hero Hansen as he teams up with Bell to save the world from an apocalyptic disaster caused by a shortage of biscuits. Turns out, Arnott’s Biscuits including Tim Tam, Cruskits, Farmbake and Shapes were the one thing holding the fabric of society together… Who knew?!

In an action-packed turn of events, Hansen and Bell travel the length and breadth of New Zealand to defeat those who threaten the biscuits’ demise. Will Hansen and Bell show their heroic action star quality when they are confronted by award-winning actress Rachel House as the Crumbler?

Our superheroes get help along the way from a star-studded line up of cameos including Julian Savea, Ma’a Nonu, Victor Vito, Israel Dagg, Buck Shelford, Jimi Jackson and the Cougar Boys’ Torrell and Uoka.

The role of playing an ‘action hero’ in a self-titled apocalypse film is a departure from Hansen’s day job , but it was a challenge he was keen to try his hand at.

"It’s definitely not a role I’m comfortable with, but it was something I wanted to do because it was outside my comfort zone, and it was fun too which is important. Having an opportunity to have a laugh at myself. Life can be pretty serious in the times we live in, and those moments of having fun and a laugh at yourself are healthy," says Hansen.

For Bell, taking on the dual role of director and actor was a natural career transition.

"I loved the process of being behind the camera. Action is the language I have spoken most fluently for the longest time and there was definitely comfort and freedom in that, but I honestly think everything in my career to date, action and not, came into play. It was a challenge and a joy." says Bell.

Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don’t Lose Your Biscuit is Bell’s directing debut which she has quickly followed up with the recently wrapped "The Haymaker".

The short film will play in Hoyts cinemas from 10th November to 12th and can be viewed online at www.apocalypsestevehansen.com