Maori storytellers honoured at the Nga Kupu Ora Awards

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori storytellers were honoured last night at Massey University’s NgÄ Kupu Ora Awards: Celebrating MÄori Books and Journalism.
While wahine dominated the journalism awards, it was another bumper year for non-fiction writers with five of the six categories dedicated to the genre.
The newest category, Te KÅrero TÅrangapÅ« - Non-Fiction Politics, was won by Carwyn Jones for his book New treaty, New Tradition: Reconciling New Zealand and MÄori Law, published by Victoria University Press. Judges described this book as one of the most important written on Treaty policy and MÄori law in the last thirty years.
A book currently being adapted for screen, In Dark Places: The confessions of Teina Pora and an ex-cop's fight for justice, written by Michael Bennett and published by Paul Little Books, won the Te KÅrero O Mua/Te Haurongo - Biography/History section.
In the MÄori journalism awards, Renee Kahukura Iosefa was named MÄori Journalist of the Year for her 2016 story on MÄori Television’s Native Affairs that saw the then-New Plymouth Mayor Andrew Judd out himself as a recovering racist, sparking a national debate on racism.
Pioneering journalist Wena Harawira was awarded Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata - Lifetime Achievement. Ms Harawira was only 19 in 1980 when she became the first woman to work on TVNZ’s fledgling MÄori news service alongside the legendary Whai Ngata in whose name this award is bestowed. She’s since worked in nearly every aspect of the industry and is respected not only for her great storytelling abilities but also for the many journalists she has nurtured and inspired. Presenting the award Associate Minister of MÄori Development Willie Jackson said even as a young reporter Ms Harawira had been impressive and he praised her dedication and storytelling skill.
The NgÄ Kupu Ora Awards were established by Massey University in 2009 to celebrate and encourage excellence in MÄori literature and publishing and last year were extended to include journalism.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.