Massey students on the phone to restore iconic building

As semester two studies begin to wind down, a diverse bunch of Massey University students is keeping themselves busy with Massey University Foundation’s annual alumni appeal.

The foundation has enlisted the help of 29 current students to reach out to the University’s alumni in an effort to raise funds for the Refectory project and student scholarships.

The students are currently studying a variety of disciplines from social work to history and horticulture to software engineering, at a variety of levels, including two PhD candidates.

Having completed nine hours of training last week, the students picked up the phones yesterday and hope to complete more than 5000 calls to alumni based around the world, before December 5.

The foundation hopes to raise more than $100,000 for the restoration of the 1931 Refectory building, the second built on the University’s ManawatÅ« campus.

Alongside the phone appeal, the foundation is also getting in touch with alumni by post and email, with the aim of reaching a further 60,000 alumni.