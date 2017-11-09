Police investigating incident in Kapiti

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 13:00

Police responded to reports of three men fighting outside a property in Raumati around 8:30pm last night.

It is believed the fight was in relation to an earlier incident at an address on Rimu Road.

Two of the men were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

The men are all known to each other and are assisting with Police enquiries.

A scene guard was in place on Rimu Road overnight and Police have been conducting enquiries at the address today as part of the ongoing investigation.