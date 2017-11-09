Funding boost secures Arrowtown Community Sports Facility

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 13:15

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is providing up to $1m towards the construction of a new multi-use community facility at Jack Reid Park in Arrowtown.

Simon Spark of Arrowtown Community and Sports Centre Incorporated (ACSC) said the focus is to increase the range of facilities and opportunities for the Arrowtown community through a quality development.

"This is going to be a real asset for the people of Arrowtown as well as visiting teams and groups. We’re grateful for Council’s support that gives us the green light to push ahead. I’d also like to thank our other funding partners that have helped make this project a reality. Work on the building platform and services has already begun with the main construction phase starting in January," said Mr Spark.

The architecturally designed facility is intended to meet the needs of a number of local groups including Arrowtown Rugby Club and Arrowtown Scouts. It will include a bar and kitchen, changing rooms, showers, toilets and function spaces. A main contractor will be appointed in the next few days following a tender process.

Mr Spark added he expects the facility to be finished by June 2018 when it will be available for community groups to book space.

Arrowtown Ward Councillor Scott Stevens said the development of Jack Reid Park will provide another quality venue for the Queenstown Lakes District.

"Council is delighted to support this project alongside a range of other funders that will benefit local groups and Arrowtown residents for many years to come. We acknowledge that ACSC has worked extremely hard to get to this point and the funding now gives the team full confidence to finish the job in time for winter," said Mr Stevens.

QLDC councillors have endorsed an $800,000 contribution to ACSC with additional funding of up to $200,000 to underwrite any shortfall pending ACSC’s applications for funding from other sources.

Once finished, ACSC will gift the building to Council to manage and operate on behalf of the community.

Improvements to the Jack Reid sports field are also under consideration in the draft Ten Year Plan 2018-28 (LTP) which Council will consult on during March-April 2018.

ACSC’s other funding partners for the community sports facility are Central Lakes Trust, Lotteries, Wilding Trust, Community Trust of Southland, NZCT, Sevens With Altitude and Arrowtown Rugby Club.