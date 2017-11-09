More rain for some but a positive start to next week

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 13:49

Following the severe weather experienced in many places mid-week, the weekend ahead see a shift back to Spring’s usual ‘mixed bag’ pattern. But beyond the weekend, a high-pressure system should settle things down more consistently across the country.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said, "Friday brings a welcome dry end to the week, if just a little breezy. There will be some cloud about and cooler temperatures linger, but that shouldn’t lessen enjoyment of the fine breaks."

More significant weather is set to develop on Saturday as a sub-tropical low-pressure system moves south towards the northern North Island. While this means rain for parts of the northern and eastern North Island, especially Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, the rest of the country sees drier weather, albeit cloudy in many places.

With a big game in store for the All Whites, all eyes will be on Saturday evening’s weather in Wellington. McInnes commented, "The southeasterly should shelter fans from most of the showers but with the fresh winds, it might pay to take your windbreaker."

"The West Coast of the South Island is the place to be this weekend," said McInnes. "In these southerly flows, the Southern Alps really help to block any cloud and rain and temperatures west of the ranges are warmer," he added.

However, McInnes cautioned that the position of a low like this comes with a degree of uncertainty.

"Weather models may subtly change the forecast track of the low as we head towards the weekend. Any changes like this could make the weekend forecast much drier for people in the central and northern North Island," he commented.

McInnes emphasised the importance of keeping up to date with the latest forecasts and with any severe weather information that may be issued by MetService.

Sunday sees scattered showers develop for parts of the South Island, in addition to the rain remaining over the North Island. Then the settled weather moves in as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the Tasman sea on Monday.

"Despite the remnants of moisture and cloud lingering over the country, this ridge will ease the wind and rain to give next week a more positive start," says McInnes.

The weekend’s main centre forecasts.

Official Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are reviewed and re-issued by MetService at least every twelve hours, and more often if necessary. To get the most up to date information on severe weather around the country, or any other forecasts, see metservice.com or on mobile devices at m.metservice.com. You can also follow our updates on MetService TV, at MetService New Zealand on Facebook, @metservice and @MetServiceWARN on Twitter and at blog.metservice.com

MetService issues Warnings, Watches and Outlooks for severe weather over New Zealand.

Warnings are about taking action when severe weather is imminent or is occurring. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: ACT

Watches are about being alert when severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a Warning to be issued. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: BE READY

Outlooks are about looking ahead, providing advance information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings. They are issued routinely once or twice a day.

Recommendation: PLAN