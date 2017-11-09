Hamilton boat ramps closed this weekend for ski event

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 14:53

Hamilton’s two boat ramps, at Roose Commerce Park and Pukete Farm Park, will be closed this weekend while the Bridge to Bridge Water Ski Classic is held on the Waikato River.

The event means boat ramps will be closed to the public from 11am to 4pm on Friday, and from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.