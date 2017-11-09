Bus and pedestrian involved in central Wellington crash

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 15:05

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in central Wellington involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The crash happened shortly after 2.20pm at the intersection of Manners Street and Willis Street.

One person has serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Manners Street is currently closed between Willis Street and Victoria Street.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.