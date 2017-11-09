Police lay charges following fatal St Lukes Road crash

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 16:20

Police have arrested a man following investigations into the crash involving a fleeing driver on St Lukes Road, Morningside on 23rd of October, which resulted in the death of two passengers.

A 22-year-old male from Panmure is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 16th November.

He’s been charged with two charges of reckless driving causing death and two charges of reckless driving causing injury.

Police will continue its investigation into the incident, while the matter is also being investigated by the IPCA.