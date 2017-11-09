New faces on Auckland's Western Line trains hailed a success

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 16:30

The first week on the job for Auckland’s new Transport Officers has been a success.

The new role, which began on Western Line trains on Monday, will provide customer support as well as improved safety.

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager of Parking and Compliance John Strawbridge says: "We’ve already had very positive feedback on the new Transport Officers. Our customers have told us that having Transport Officers on the train gives them reassurance that their journey will be safe.

"Our Transport Officers are also incredibly friendly. A major part of their job is to provide customer service, which can be advising customers which service they should take, making sure they get on and off the train safely and making sure they tag on and off correctly."

Transport Officers will be working in pairs and they will be deployed when and where they are needed most.

It is proposed to have around 230 Transport Officers warranted by the Commissioner of Police working across the Network.

As part of the SaFE (Safety and Fare Enforcement) programme run by Auckland Transport and Transdev, the new staff will provide customer service and manage fare evasion through fare inspections and issuing infringements. They will also be trained in how to de-escalate situations caused by anti-social behaviour.

There is also an electronic gating programme being rolled out as part of the SaFE programme. The gates mean that in order to access the station’s platform, passengers have to buy a paper ticket or tag on with their AT HOP card. This means more than 90 percent of passengers will travel through a gated station as part of their journey.

So far Henderson and Otahuhu have been finished and coming up they will be installed at Manurewa, Papatoetoe, Parnell, Middlemore, Glen Innes and Papakura.