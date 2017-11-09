Environmental winners 'earn region another shield'

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 16:58

The region deserves an ‘Environmental Ranfurly Shield’ for all the good work being done in the outdoors, says the Taranaki Regional Council Chairman, David MacLeod.

Announcing this year’s winners of the Council’s annual Environmental Awards tonight, Mr MacLeod said their commitment and determination explains why Taranaki is at the forefront in environmental achievement in so many ways.

"If there was a Ranfurly Shield for good work in the environment, we’d have that in our trophy cabinet too," he says.

Sixteen awards were made tonight to a variety of individuals and organisations including farmers, schools, businesses large and small, community groups and trusts, and a marae-focused waste minimisation campaign.

The awards were made in five sponsored categories, and bring the total to 265 since they were started in the 1990s. This year’s winners:

Environmental action in education - sponsored by Fairfax Media

Woodleigh Primary School

Hawera Christian School Habitat Heroes

Para Kore ki Taranaki

Environmental leadership in land management - sponsored by Dow AgroSciences

Wayne and Michelle Berridge

Putere Farm Trust

Chris Jury and Daniela Krumm

Holly Johnson and Simon Bailey

Te taiao me te pÄkihi / Environmental leadership in business - sponsored by NgÄruahine, NgÄti Ruanui, Te Ätiawa, Taranaki and NgÄti Mutunga

Julie Harkness

Trustpower Ltd Taranaki Generation

Double R Taranaki Ltd

Environmental leadership in dairy farming - sponsored by Fonterra

Ray and Pauline Willy

DP and JH Roper Family Trusts Partnership

Ian Sharpe

Environmental action in the community - sponsored by Methanex

Native Forest Restoration Trust

Jenny Kerrisk

Allen Stancliff

"The Council’s extensive monitoring tells us our environment is stable or improving in many key areas, most especially freshwater quality," says Mr MacLeod.

"And of course that’s not by accident or good luck. All of us here in Taranaki takes our environment very seriously. But this doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels. There’s always more to be done. As we all know, the bar is continually being raised and expectations grow greater, not smaller.

"Looking at tonight’s winners, we can be assured that the region’s in good heart, more than ready to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. The Council is committed to taking Taranaki forward."

For more information on the winners, including video profiles, go to www.trc.govt.nz.