Environmental winners 'earn region another shield'

The region deserves an ‘Environmental Ranfurly Shield’ for all the good work being done in the outdoors, says the Taranaki Regional Council Chairman, David MacLeod.
Announcing this year’s winners of the Council’s annual Environmental Awards tonight, Mr MacLeod said their commitment and determination explains why Taranaki is at the forefront in environmental achievement in so many ways.
"If there was a Ranfurly Shield for good work in the environment, we’d have that in our trophy cabinet too," he says.
Sixteen awards were made tonight to a variety of individuals and organisations including farmers, schools, businesses large and small, community groups and trusts, and a marae-focused waste minimisation campaign.
The awards were made in five sponsored categories, and bring the total to 265 since they were started in the 1990s. This year’s winners:
Environmental action in education - sponsored by Fairfax Media
Woodleigh Primary School
Hawera Christian School Habitat Heroes
Para Kore ki Taranaki
Environmental leadership in land management - sponsored by Dow AgroSciences
Wayne and Michelle Berridge
Putere Farm Trust
Chris Jury and Daniela Krumm
Holly Johnson and Simon Bailey
Te taiao me te pÄkihi / Environmental leadership in business - sponsored by NgÄruahine, NgÄti Ruanui, Te Ätiawa, Taranaki and NgÄti Mutunga
Julie Harkness
Trustpower Ltd Taranaki Generation
Double R Taranaki Ltd
Environmental leadership in dairy farming - sponsored by Fonterra
Ray and Pauline Willy
DP and JH Roper Family Trusts Partnership
Ian Sharpe
Environmental action in the community - sponsored by Methanex
Native Forest Restoration Trust
Jenny Kerrisk
Allen Stancliff
"The Council’s extensive monitoring tells us our environment is stable or improving in many key areas, most especially freshwater quality," says Mr MacLeod.
"And of course that’s not by accident or good luck. All of us here in Taranaki takes our environment very seriously. But this doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels. There’s always more to be done. As we all know, the bar is continually being raised and expectations grow greater, not smaller.
"Looking at tonight’s winners, we can be assured that the region’s in good heart, more than ready to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. The Council is committed to taking Taranaki forward."
For more information on the winners, including video profiles, go to www.trc.govt.nz.
