Police attend crash on SH2, Rimutaka

Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash on SH2, Rimutaka Hill Rd - about 1km from the summit, northbound.
Initial information is that a vehicle has collided with the barrier.
Traffic control will be in place.
Motorists should expect delays.
