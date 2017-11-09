Charges laid following incident near Cromwell

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 17:30

A 19-year-old Mosgiel man has appeared in the Queenstown District Court today on a number of charges relating to an incident in Dunedin, and on a firearms charge in relation to events in Cromwell this week.

He is due to reappear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow, November 10.

Central Otago Police are pleased the matter was resolved safely and without further incident.

Police again wishes to thank members of the public for their co-operation.

Incidents of this nature are, thankfully, rare in this area, and Police are reassuring the public that we will continue to have a highly visible presence through our communities.