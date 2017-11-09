Court appearances in relation to incident in Kapiti

Thursday, 9 November, 2017 - 18:25

Two men have appeared in court today in relation to an incident in Raumati, on the Kapiti Coast, last night.

A 22 year old man appeared in Porirua District Court on a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody is due to reappear in Porirua on November 17.

A 38 year old man appeared in Wellington District Court on assault-related charges and one of unlawful sexual connection.

He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Wellington tomorrow, November 10.

Inquiries into the incident last night are ongoing.