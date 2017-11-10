East Ward By-election information now online

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 08:47

Nomination, enrolment, voting and media information for Hamilton City Council’s East Ward By-election in February is now available on the Council website at hamilton.govt.nz/byelection.

The By-election was prompted by the passing of Councillor Philip Yeung. Voting will be via a postal vote from Friday 26 January 2018 to noon on Saturday 17 February 2018.

Candidate nominations open on Friday 24 November, when nomination papers will be available via the Council website, by phoning 0800 922 822 or, in person, at the Customer Service desk at the Municipal Building. The nomination period closes at noon on Friday 22 December.

Voter rolls for the By-election also close on 22 December, although those who enrol between this date and 16 February 2017 will be able to cast a special vote.

Most voters’ enrolment will be up to date due to the recent Parliamentary elections, but residents can check or update their enrolment at elections.org.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

Non-resident ratepayers who own property in the East Ward, including nominees of rate-paying businesses, may wish to ensure they are enrolled. They can check the By-election’s Preliminary Roll at the locations below or, if eligible, enrol via the Non-resident Ratepayer Enrolment Form already available on the Council website.

The preliminary electoral roll will be available for public inspection between 24 November and 22 December at the following locations:

- Customer Services Desk, Municipal Building, Garden Place

- Council’s Central Pop-up Library, Garden Place

- Hillcrest Library

- Chartwell Library

- Waikato Migrant Resource Centre, Boundary Road

- Waikato Regional Council, Grey Street.

Electoral law specifies if a council vacancy is notified between late September and late November the resulting By-election is not to happen before mid-February, which has informed the timing of this process.