Chamber welcomes council help to secure facades

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 08:11

"With the chances of a major earthquake now three times higher than it was before last year’s Kaikoura event, and with building owners struggling to meet the Government’s deadline of 1 April to get this work done, it makes perfect sense that the council acts - and fast," says Chamber Chief Executive John Milford.

"Something has to happen. Of the 96 buildings identified as needing facades and parapets secured, none have been completed - for a variety of reasons beyond their control - and only around a third are in the planning stage, and that is clearly not satisfactory.

"The Chamber welcomes the council’s proposal to investigate a targeted rate to help owners access funding to secure unreinforced masonry and undertake seismic structural strengthening, and to fund programme management to help owners source contractors, engineers and project management.

"This sort of action, using targeted rating as a way, enables the work without risk to ratepayers. It's the business of council."