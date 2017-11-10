Emergency transfer from Whakatane Hospital

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 10:33

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 7 pm on Thursday 9 November to Whakatane Hospital for an emergency transfer.

A 74-year-old man was suffering a medical emergency which required specialist treatment. The man was flown by the Tustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter from Whakatane Hospital on a rapid response flight to Waikato Hospital.

