Council decisions this week - 8 November 2017

Selwyn District Council met at Rolleston on Wednesday 8 November; decisions included the following:

Draft Cemetery Bylaw

The Council has approved a Draft Cemetery Bylaw for public consultation. The draft bylaw, which updates the existing 2011 bylaw, regulates the use and management of Council cemeteries, and provides guidance for the public on information such as the purchase of plots, provisions for interments, requirements for placing memorials and keeping graves in order. The Council maintains 19 cemeteries throughout the district. The proposed bylaw is largely based on the existing 2011 bylaw, but includes some changes to ensure legislative compliance, to provide for the comfort and wellbeing of visitors, and to reflect current community needs. Consultation will be open until 11 December, with hearings to be held in February 2018.

Meeting schedule adopted for 2018

The Council adopted its meeting schedule for 2018. The Council will continue to meet on the second Wednesday of each month, with other committee meetings on the alternate Wednesdays. Malvern Community Board meetings will remain on the fourth Monday of each month. The first full Council meeting in 2018 will be held on Wednesday 14 February.

Closure of water races

The closure of five lengths of water race totaling approximately 7.4km in the Malvern scheme has been approved. The proposed closure was initiated by property owners and approval follows consultation with stakeholders including Department of Conservation, Fish and Game, Environment Canterbury, Ngai Tahu and Te Taumutu Runanga. The closure affects a total of eight properties and all supported the closure.

Extension to Edendale water supply area

Approval was granted to extend the Edendale water supply area and amalgamate it with adjoining supplies including West Melton. The Edendale supply was recently upgraded to provide greater capacity, along with UV treatment. Amalgamating with adjoining supplies will allow the benefits of these improvements to be shared more widely in the local community, providing a higher level of service and greater security of supply. Households on the scheme were consulted about the proposal, with 73% of those who responded supporting the extension.

Council continues Sister Cities support

Selwyn District Council has reconfirmed its support for its five sister city relationships, with Akitakata, Japan; Shandan, China; Coventry, USA; Toraja, Indonesia; and Yubetsu, Japan, which is managed by the Malvern Community Board. The Council’s sister city committee presented its report on activities during 2016/17 which included a Darfield High School visit to Akitakata, hosting of a student group from Yubetsu, and visit to Shandan and Toraja. Activities proposed in 2017/18 include Rewi Alley celebrations in Springfield next month, a visit from Akitakata, a student group visit from Yubetsu, and education exchanges with Toraja. All Selwyn sister city groups travel at their own expense.

