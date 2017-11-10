Another busy weekend expected on SH1 Waikato Expressway

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 10:42

The NZ Transport Agency is encouraging motorists planning to travel on the State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway between Auckland and Hamilton to allow plenty of time for their journeys ahead of what’s expected to be another busy weekend in the area.

Extra traffic is expected on the Waikato Expressway between Hamilton and Auckland this weekend as fans head to another Rugby League World Cup game, which kicks off at 5pm in Hamilton on Saturday.

There’s also a fireworks celebration at the Huntly Speedway on Saturday night and an Armistice event at Lake Karapiro south of Cambridge. That may result in some delays on State Highway 1 between Karapiro and Hamilton.

"We strongly recommend that people plan ahead, leave early, and allow extra time for their journeys," says Rua Pani, Manager of the Auckland Transport Operation Centre.

"You should especially allow extra time if you’re heading south to Hamilton on Saturday afternoon or north to Auckland on Saturday evening after around 8pm. We also anticipate extra traffic northbound between Hamilton and Auckland on Sunday."

"If you’re not travelling to or from the game, you may want to think about avoiding this route during these times."

"We’d also encourage you to keep an eye on our real time travel information, to help you make more informed decisions about when to travel, and how much time to allow.

As well as a range of technology, teams will also be monitoring and managing traffic flows and incidents on both local roads and the state highway network and providing up to the minute and accurate information on the best times to travel and less congested routes.

The best way to get up to date and accurate information is to monitor the Transport Agency’s travel pages www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Or plan ahead by signing up to www.onthemove.govt.nz to get email notifications about road and traffic conditions on the route you plan to travel. Don’t forget to check twitter and facebook for regular updates on delays, incidents and congestion hotspots