Synthetic cannabis - CCDHB

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 11:21

In the past week and a half, 11 people have come to Wellington Regional Hospital’s emergency department experiencing the effects of what doctors believe to be synthetic drugs.

Of those people, at least five were admitted to hospital between 7 and 8 November.

Our obligations under the Health Information Privacy Code and the Privacy Act mean we are not able to provide any further information about these patients, and we have no comment to make on the wider synthetic drugs issue.