Expect delays and a closure of Karangahake Gorge

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 10:50

The NZ Transport Agency says people who use State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge should expect delays and a closure overnight while a truck and trailer unit is removed.

The truck and trailer left the road between Waikino and Karangahake early this morning and fell down an eight to 10 metre bank into the river.

Waikato Transport Systems Manager, Karen Boyt, says from this morning stop/go traffic management will be in place so the contents of the truck and trailer can be removed.

"People can expect some delays today while the contents of the truck is removed and we make preparations for the big job of lifting it out of the gorge.

"The truck removal will take place later tonight when the traffic volumes are low so we minimise disruption to road users as much as possible," Ms Boyt says.

The road is expected to be closed between 10pm and 2am while the removal operation takes place.

"People should plan for their journey and use another route while this work is undertaken," Ms Boyt says.

Road users can get information by checking www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic, by calling 0800 444 449 or following the Transport Agency on Facebook or Twitter.