It just makes Water Sense

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 10:51

Summer is on its way, and Selwyn District Council wants to ensure properties connected to Council water supplies can enjoy good water service during the warmer time of year.

Murray Washington, Selwyn District Council’s Asset Manager, says high rainfall during winter means the Council is in a good position to meet increased water demand during summer.

"There is no immediate need for mandatory water restrictions," he says. "However, we’re asking residents to consider changing their lawn irrigation timing to help keep the water networks stable. Water supplies are placed under pressure during summer as many people decide to water their lawns and gardens at the same time."

"A few simple timing changes can go a long way towards ensuring that Council can continue to supply households with water over summer."

Residents on Council water supplies are encouraged to water lawns between 9pm-6am (most recommended) or 9am-4pm, as these are times when households use the least water. Avoid irrigating between 6-9am or 4-9pm.

It’s also important that residents check weather conditions before watering. Watering lawns during the middle of the day, during hot days or when a nor’ west wind is blowing results in a lot of water evaporating. Watering on a cooler overcast day is a better option as water has the opportunity to soak into lawns and gardens.

If demand for water increases over summer, water restrictions may be introduced requiring households to avoid watering lawns at specific times. Summer water restrictions are commonly used in New Zealand as a way to manage demand for water.