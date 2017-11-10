Allow extra time to and from Christchurch Airport Saturday, 10am-2pm

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 11:43

The NZ Transport Agency advises people travelling to Christchurch International Airport or around Memorial Avenue and Russley Road to expect delays and allow extra travel time this Saturday, November 11.

The Russley Road Open Day is being held from 10am until 2pm on Saturday and thousands of people are expected to attend. Event parking is on Peter Leeming Road, near the main airport entrance.

People heading to the open day are being encouraged to use alternative routes such as Harewood Road from the north or the Dakota Park exit (Southern Airport Access) from the south, however there will be extra traffic around the area and delays are likely.

- More information about the Russley Road Open Day can be found here: www.nzta.govt.nz/russley-road-open-day

- Traffic and travel information can be found here: http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic