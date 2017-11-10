Synthetic drugs in Wellington District

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 12:50

Hutt Valley Police are investigating a death last night that is possibly related to synthetic drugs.

The deceased is a 36-year-old man who lived in the Hutt Valley.

Police have referred the death to the Coroner.

"It is important to stress that the Coroner’s investigation will take some time and is at a very early stage," says Hutt Valley Area Commander, Inspector Sean Hansen.

"There is a possibility that this death may not have been caused by a synthetic drug and this is ultimately for the Coroner to decide," he says.

Police are focused on holding to account those who are manufacturing or supplying this drug.

Police have already seized a significant amount of synthetic drugs from addresses within the Hutt Valley and wider Wellington District and a number of arrests have been made.

Police are working closely with other government agencies such as District Health Boards, the Ministry of Health, Customs and Coronial Services, to ensure that the public is well informed about the dangers of taking this drug.

Like with any drug, Police cannot solve this problem alone and we need our community to tell us who is infecting our community with this drug.

You can provide information to Police directly or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Separate incidents

Police in Porirua know of several incidents since the weekend involving a number people, which are believed to be linked to the effects of synthetic drugs.

Police urge those using drugs to stop immediately and contact their GP or the Alcohol Drug Helpline for help to stop.

"We also ask members of our community who may think someone has taken synthetic drugs to call 111 immediately and seek medical assistance for them," says Kapiti-Mana Area Commander, Inspector Tracey Thompson.

Staying safe

Police and other key agencies are extremely concerned about synthetic drug use.

These drugs can cause significant harm and can be fatal for users, who have no way of knowing what the manufacturer has used to make or modify the drug.

They can be completely blind to what they’re really taking. Psychoactive substances are also illegal.

If anyone is using synthetic drugs, or they know someone who is, we urge them to stop immediately and seek help if needed by contacting their local GP or by ringing the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or text 8681 7 days a week to speak to a trained counsellor.