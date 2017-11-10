Police investigating suspicious fire at Thames Golf Club

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 13:10

Eastern Waikato CIB are seeking information relating to a suspicious fire at Thames Golf Club around 2:30am on Wednesday 18 October 2017.

Police and Fire investigators believe the fire was deliberately lit. It caused extensive damage to the building resulting in a substantial financial loss to the club.

As part of ongoing enquiries, Detective Constable Mark Leathem is encouraging anyone who may have any information relating to the fire to please contact Police on (07) 858 6200 and quote file number 171018/6671.

You can also report information in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.