Auckland Council honoured for zero-waste leadership

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 14:28

Auckland Council has again been recognised for its commitment to delivering zero-waste, this time by the New Zealand waste management industry’s WasteMINZ Awards for Excellence.

Auckland Council won the top honour for its impressive progress in implementing a Resource Recovery Network (RRN) to achieve zero-waste to landfill by 2040; including creating twelve community recycling centres across Auckland over ten years.

Five community recycling centres have been established in three years at key locations in Waiuku, Helensville, WaitÄkere, Devonport and most recently WhangaparÄoa. More are on the way with Auckland Council currently funding trials in Onehunga, Waiheke and on Great Barrier Island.

Innovative approach to long term positive impacts for New Zealand

Paul Evans, CEO of WasteMINZ, acknowledged Auckland Council’s leadership for implementing initiatives which will have significant long term positive impacts for New Zealand.

"It is the second consecutive year that Auckland Council has won a WasteMINZ Award for Excellence. Picking up an award for the second year in a row is a testament to the significant leadership role Auckland Council is playing in our industry."

"Their innovative approach and desire to take their communities with them has really set them apart and they are now seen as global leaders."

Progress towards achieving zero-waste vision

Ian Stupple, General Manager Waste Solutions, says winning the award is further endorsement of Auckland Council’s leadership to reduce waste and to progress towards achieving its vision of zero-waste by 2040 for Auckland.

"Our community recycling centres divert around 70 per cent of waste from landfill and have created over 50 new jobs."

"By finding new and better ways to reduce, reuse and recycle we’re reducing the volume of Auckland’s waste and helping to build a sustainable future for Auckland by creating economic, environmental and social benefits."

"The WasteMINZ Award for Excellence follows our recent global recognition by the C40 Cities Awards 2017 as one of the most innovative councils in the world for climate change action."

"It acknowledges our close collaboration and partnership with communities locally and nationally. It’s also a tribute to the dedication of the social enterprises that run our community recycling centres as well as the positive support we’ve received from the waste sector."

The WasteMINZ Awards for Excellence, which were introduced in 2015, recognise key successes and advances in the New Zealand waste and resource recovery sector.