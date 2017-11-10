Missoula visitors help celebrate 35th Anniversary of Sister City relationship

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 14:38

A well-timed visit to Palmerston North has led some Missoula residents taking part in a 35th anniversary celebration of the Sister City relationship.

The group of residents are part of an American Friendship Force group staying in Palmerston North this week with Manawatu Friendship Force Chapter hosts. On Wednesday (8 Nov) Mayor Grant Smith welcomed the group in the city’s Council Chambers and then hosted them to a lunch within the building.

They were able to visit the building’s main meeting room named the Missoula Room and saw previous gifts from their home city including a painting that is permanently on display. They also delivered a letter and gift from the Mayor of Missoula to Mayor Smith.

"It was great opportunity for us to be able host the visitors in our city during the 35th anniversary," said Toni Grace, International Relations Manager. "It allowed us to reciprocate Missoula’s acknowledgement of our relationship in the New Zealand Day they held in May, which included a rugby match and a screening of kiwi film Hunt for the Wilderpeople."

During the lunch, the visit organisers and Council staff agreed to arrange a tree planting at the Missoula Reserve as a way to mark the anniversary.

The lunch was also attended by members of the U.S. Embassy Public Affairs team, who spoke to the visitors about the special relationship between New Zealand and the United States. The day prior to the lunch, US Ambassador Brown and his wife Gail visited Palmerston North to meet with Mayor Grant Smith and the Manawatu Chamber of Commerce. Ambassador Brown had hoped to have attended the lunch but had to change the date of his visit so he could attend the opening of Parliament. The Ambassador had a great day in the Manawatu and details of the visit can be found on the Embassy’s website here.

The tree planting is happening at 10am on Tuesday 14 November at the Missoula Reserve in Kelvin Grove.