Rules on how to have a beautiful evening at the 'beautiful game'

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 14:26

"Wellington Police are hoping for a fantastic weekend in the city, with nearly 40,000 estimated to be attending the world cup qualifying game at Westpac stadium this Saturday between the All Whites and Peru.

We encourage everyone heading to the game to think about their transport options in advance and consider your behaviour while there.

The organisers have put a significant amount of work into preparing for an enjoyable time for everyone attending and would like to see good behaviour from attendees.

This game will showcase our city and police will be supporting the organisers to ensure that it is a complete success.

"We want people to have a great time at the game. We also want people to get home safely and in one piece, so consider taking public transport or organise a ride home if drinking. Extra staff will be on duty during the weekend with a view to minimising alcohol-related harm.

It’s also important to look after your personal items, minimising chances for opportunistic thieves and vandals.

Watch your bags, keep hold of your valuables and if you do drive, ensure nothing is left visible in your vehicle that could be a target for thieves.

Football fans are reminded of Wellington’s 24/7 public liquor ban in the city centre.

Drink in moderation, look after your friends - especially those who might have had too much to drink.

And remember if you are intoxicated, it’s very likely that you won’t be let into a bar or pub."

"It is an offence to drink and possess alcohol in the defined public place liquor-free zone.

This includes drinking alcohol in vehicles that may be parked in the liquor-free zones.

"The rules of the ban still apply this weekend and we will be actively enforcing them," says Inspector Walker.

"Don’t be surprised to be issued an alcohol infringement notice for breaching the liquor ban if you decide to consume alcohol outside of the designated sites or bars in the city."

Wellington’s liquor-free zone includes Wellington Central area, Oriental Bay, Mount Victoria lookout, Aro Valley, Central Park, Mount Cook and Newtown.

More details can be found on Wellington City Council - Check yourself campaign

Please have patience with the increased traffic volumes to and from the Westpac stadium. Order a taxi or organise a sober driver. We want everyone to enjoy themselves, he says."