Auckland Museum commemorates Armistice Day 2017

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 15:16

Tomorrow Saturday 11 November, Auckland Museum will commemorate the 99th anniversary of the signing of the First World War armistice. The commemorative service is being held in the WWI Sanctuary at 11.00am, lead by the Royal New Zealand Navy with a Tri-Service Catafalque Guard.

Historian Dr. Stephen Clarke will give the address, reflecting on the Killing Fields of Flanders in 1917 and the hope for more international collaboration with one year left of WWI centenary commemorations.

Dignitaries including The Hon. Peeni Henare, representing the Government and People of New Zealand and Nikki Kaye on behalf of Her Majesty’s opposition will lay wreathes in honour of the fallen.

A WWI story being highlighted at the ceremony is that of the New Zealand Engineers Tunnelling Company. The tunnellers were active on the Western Front 100 years ago, and integral in the Battle of Arras, helping allied forces capture the Vimy ridge. In this operation, New Zealand tunnellers provided valuable support, expanding tunnels systems under Arras and opening up shafts to facilitate the attack.

Tunneller representative Ben ‘BJ’ Cossey will toll the SS Ionic bell at the beginning of Saturday’s Armistice Day ceremony. BJ Cossey is the Great-Great Nephew of 4/1251 SPR Oswald Cossey. In December 1915, SPR Cossey embarked from Auckland with the Tunnelling Company Main Body.

A letter written by tunneller 37693 Sapper Thomas Caldwell written on 17 December 1917 to Mrs Sophie Gill, Palmerston North, will be read by Christine Weir, the granddaughter of Sophia and Bert Gill, 100 years on.

Sue Baker Wilson QSM, a member of Waihi Heritage Vision and project manager for the Tunnelling Company, and Pete Beveridge, grandson of Joseph Bertie Beveridge AKA 4/1245 SPR Henry Coventry, will lay the Tunnelling Coy Wreath in honour of the tunnellers and the Kia Maumahara Pioneers - Forgotten 43.

Sue Baker Wilson is a passionate advocate for gaining recognition for the WWI tunnellers for their contributions to the First World War. Sue has fundraised and put in place a tunnellers memorial in Waihi. A tunnellers exhibition opened in Waihi in September and Sue received a Queen’s Service Medal for this work. You can read more here: http://www.nzetc.co.nz/