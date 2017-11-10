Fatal fire in Mangere

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died after a fire at a residential property in Mangere on Wednesday 8 November, 2017.
He was 40-year-old Stephen Duigan of Mangere, Auckland.
Police believe there were no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.