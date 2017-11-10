Drive safe and slow down around road works sites

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 17:06

Drivers in Western Bay of Plenty are being reminded to take care around road works sites as the new maintenance season get underway.

"Road works can be a little frustrating but the end result is improved road surfaces which keeps us all safe. Traffic management measures within road works sites are there to keep road users and construction workers safe," said Senior Sergeant Ian Campion.

Traffic management measures within road works sites can include layout changes, lane closures, stop/go controls and speed restrictions.

"It’s crucial that motorists observe speed restrictions at all times - if it says thirty then that’s the speed limit. Speed restrictions also help to prevent windscreen damage, which tends to arise from people driving too fast through road works and flicking up loose chips into other vehicles," said Senior Sergeant Ian Campion.

Even if there is no work happening onsite, drivers need to keep their speeds down to let the new surface cure - otherwise it can get ripped up and it will have to be re-laid, resulting in the restrictions being in place longer than necessary."

So please keep our road workers and yourselves safe by driving slowly and safely though road works.

If you are aware of road works on your intended journey, be prepared for delays and leave extra time to get to your destination.