Information sought on stolen motorbike in Kawakawa

Kawakawa Police are calling for information from the public following the theft of a motorcycle in the town earlier this week.
The motorbike was stolen on 6 November between 10am and 11am from a garage at a property on Vogel Street.
The stolen motorbike was a silver 2017 Yamaha road bike, registration number B2KPD.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the motorbike pictured or who noticed anything suspicious on Vogel Street on 6 November between 10am and 11am is asked to contact Kawakawa Police on 09 404 3150 quoting file number 171106/3704.
Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
