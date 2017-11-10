Information sought on stolen motorbike in Kawakawa

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 21:05

Kawakawa Police are calling for information from the public following the theft of a motorcycle in the town earlier this week.

The motorbike was stolen on 6 November between 10am and 11am from a garage at a property on Vogel Street.

The stolen motorbike was a silver 2017 Yamaha road bike, registration number B2KPD.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the motorbike pictured or who noticed anything suspicious on Vogel Street on 6 November between 10am and 11am is asked to contact Kawakawa Police on 09 404 3150 quoting file number 171106/3704.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.