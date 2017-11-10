Arrest made for indecent assault in Hawke's Bay

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 20:35

Hawke's Bay Police have this evening arrested a 29-year-old Napier man for the indecent assault of a woman in Burns Road on Sunday morning.

We are continuing to investigate other similar attacks on women around the Hawke's Bay area, and have yet to establish if there are connections between them.

These include incidents in public places in the vicinity of Napier Hill, Taradale, and Havelock North over the last few weeks.

Police have worked long and hard on investigating these assaults, and are pleased today’s arrest has helped progress the investigation.

We understand the unrest this has caused in the community and we want to reiterate our public safety messages - which includes keeping to well-lit areas where possible, keeping your cellphone close, and ensuring you remain alert and aware of your surroundings.

We really appreciate the support from the public, as it is their information and willingness to assist us that has helped us get this far in our investigations.

However, despite an arrest being made, we still need further information from the public who may be able to help us, or who have witnessed any of these assaults that have occurred.

Anyone with information on these recent assaults, or any other similar incidents, is asked to contact Hawke's Bay CIB on (06) 211 3872.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 29-year-old man is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow, Saturday, on a charge of indecent assault.