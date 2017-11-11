Delays expected on SH1, near Huntly following crash

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 09:55

Police would like to advise motorists who are travelling to the Tonga v New Zealand game in Hamilton tonight to be aware there may be delays as a result of a crash in Ohinewai.

Police were advised that a truck has hit a barrier, near Ohinewai South Road just after 8am.

No injuries have been reported.

The truck is currently blocking the southbound lane, and traffic management is in place.

Northbound traffic on SH1 is being diverted on to Ohinewai South Road near Fisher Road.

Vehicles travelling southbound are also being diverted on to Onhinewai South Road at the Tahuna Road intersection.

For anyone travelling in to Hamilton tonight for the game, please make sure you allow extra time for your journey and obey all traffic signs.

A reminder to also check your speed, drive to the conditions and make sure everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained.