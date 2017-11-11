Unexplained fire at Sacred Heart Girls College in Hamilton

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 10:05

Waikato CIB are seeking information relating to a unexplained fire at Sacred Heart School around 11:45pm on Friday 10 November 2017.

Police and Fire investigators will be conducting a scene examination today.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building which is not only a terrible blow for the students and teachers, but it will result in a substantial financial loss to the school.

There have been reports of fireworks going off near the school.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information about the fire or anyone who was setting off fireworks near the school last night.

As part of ongoing enquiries, Acting Detective Sergeant Ian Foster is asking anyone who may have any information at all to please contact Police on (07) 858 6200 and quote file number 171111/0641.

You can also report information in confidence by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.