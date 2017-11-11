Dunedin waterfront development plan

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 10:43

An ambitious plan to develop Dunedin’s waterfront has been welcomed by the Dunedin City Council.

ARL Managing Director Ian Taylor and Dunedin-based architect Damien van Brandenburg yesterday unveiled a long term vision for the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront that includes public and private investment in the area.

DCC Planning and Environment Committee Chair Cr David Benson-Pope says, "The Council has been promoting and working towards the revitalisation of the harbourside for some years.

"This innovative vision for the next 25 to 30 years is very exciting and we look forward to working with all the key partners and our community to make it a reality."

As part of the vision, the DCC is promoting the concept of a pedestrian/cycleway bridge from the end of Rattray Street, across the railway line to the Steamer Basin.

Cr Benson-Pope says, "From the Council’s perspective, pedestrian and cyclist access into the area is a key first step. We will be discussing possible options for the bridge link with the community as part of the upcoming 10 year plan."

Details of the possible options and costs for a bridge will be discussed by the Council during its 10 year plan meeting in December. If approved, options will go out for community feedback in March/April as part of the consultation document.

Other key partners working closely with Mr Taylor, Mr van Brandenburg and the DCC on this redevelopment vision are the Otago Regional Council, Port Otago, the University of Otago and NgÄi Tahu.