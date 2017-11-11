Child drowns at Torpedo Bay, Devonport

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 16:50

A child has drowned in Devonport this afternoon after falling from a wharf in Torpedo Bay.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 3.15pm.

The five-year-old boy was rescued by Coastguard shortly after falling into the water.

Medical treatment was provided immediately however this was unsuccessful.

Two people went into the water to try and rescue the young boy.

One person received medical treatment at the scene but has not been taken to hospital, the second person did not require any medical treatment.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of the young boy at this tragic time.

Police will refer to death to the Coroner.