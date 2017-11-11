Serious crash in Balclutha

Saturday, 11 November, 2017 - 14:50

Police remain on the scene of a serious crash at Stony Creek near Balclutha, South Otago.

Three people have been flown to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter with moderate to serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit are at the scene and while their inquiries are ongoing the road is expected to remain closed for at least the next two hours.

Diversions are in place, traffic heading north from Balclutha are advised to go via Paterson Road.

Traffic heading southbound should take Station Road via Kaitangata.

Motorists are advised that the north bound diversion is unsuitable for trucks.